Sarah Tew/CNET

Still on the hunt for the ideal smartwatch/fitness-tracker?

Fitbit came pretty close last month with the introduction of the Versa, a compact, lightweight device with an Apple Watch-style design but better battery life.

It lists for $200, which is what you'll pay just about everywhere right now, but allow me to sneak you in the side door of Deals By Rick: For a limited time, you can get a Fitbit Versa for $149.96 when you sign up for Macy's emails and then apply the 25-percent-off code you receive. Shipping is free, but you may be on the hook for sales tax.

(Just FYI, it took about 15 minutes for my Macy's email to arrive with the code.)

It gets better: Cashback service Ebates is currently offering a 6-percent rebate on Macy's purchases, which would bring your net cost down to around $141.

I haven't used the Versa myself (nor any Fitbit, surprisingly), but it appears to tick all the boxes I consider important in a wearable: Notifications, water-resistance, a nice selection of watch faces (with more coming all the time) and a battery that's good for more than just a day.

Allow me to turn you over to Scott Stein's Fitbit Versa review. He called the watch "mostly great" and "the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker under $200," its limitations notwithstanding.

Those limitations include no onboard GPS, no NFC for tap-to-pay (unless you spring for the pricier model) and some complexity in loading watch faces and music.

Interestingly, as I noted yesterday, Walmart still has the Apple Watch Series 1 on sale for $149. Putting these two side-by-side, I'd have a tough time choosing -- but there's little question the Versa is the better choice for Android users. If nothing else, it can accompany you into the lap-swim lane, which the Series 1 can't.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Autodesk Sketchbook is widely regarded as one of the top free drawing apps, though the Pro version was pretty steep at $85 per year.

Good news! Sketchbook Pro is now free for all platforms. The app gives you a huge assortment of drawing tools, including Photoshop-style layers. Your completed works can be exported in a variety of formats -- including PSD.

This now ranks among the all-time great software freebies. Grab it now for Android, iOS, Mac or Windows.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!