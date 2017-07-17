Get a Fitbit Blaze fitness-band smartwatch for $99.50

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Sarah Tew/CNET

I continue to have a love affair with smartwatches, flawed though most of them may be. The Apple Watch, for example, is great at notifications, not so great at everything else -- and it's way overpriced.

Last year, Fitbit blazed beyond fitness bands with the Blaze, which garnered solid reviews but didn't exactly set the world on, well, fire. Maybe the $200 price tag had something to do with that?

Okay, how about this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, AT&T has the Fitbit Blaze (blue, size large) for $99.50 shipped. Just last week, on Prime Day, the deal to beat was $139. The only other time I've seen the Blaze priced this low was for a refurb.

And here's where it gets interesting: AT&T will cut an additional 20 percent off your order when you buy two additional accessories. So, for example, you could toss a couple Jack Spade iPhone 7 cases into your cart ($10 each) and watch your total drop to $95.60.

For what it's worth, I tried to find items priced even lower, but AT&T's shopping site is kind of a mess. A $4.95 SIM kit, for example, wouldn't load: Every time I clicked it, I wound up back at the accessories page. And the PopSockets listing took me to a completely different product. I tried searching for it and came up empty. Your mileage may vary. (If you find an accessory priced below $10 that causes the 20-percent discount to kick in, let your fellow cheapskates know!)

Getting back to the Blaze, it definitely has the look of a smartwatch, but it's infused with all the usual Fitbit goodness: step, stair-climb and sleep tracking, plus heart-rate monitoring.

It has a color, raise-to-wake touchscreen, swappable band, water-resistant design and five-day battery (though probably closer to four in real-world usage).

ThinkGeek

Because I have no hands-on (wrists-on?) experience with the Blaze, I'm going to turn you over to CNET's review. Scott Stein summed it up thusly: "Would it be my ideal combination watch and fitness tracker of choice? Well, it comes really really close."

Do you already own a Blaze? If so, please hit the comments and share your thoughts on it, especially when it comes to notifications. Because I have to admit I don't love the octagonal design, which looks a little original-series "Star Trek" to me. (On the other hand... see today's bonus deal!) Actually, as I think of it, the design hews closer to "Battlestar Galactica," what the corners being cut off.

Anyway, I'm fairly tempted to give the Blaze a try, especially now that the price has dipped below $100. But this already represents a $100 drop, so it's a great deal for anyone who's been tempted to try a smartwatch.

Bonus deal: Like to let your geek flag fly? I can think of no better way than with a Star Trek hoodie. For a limited time, and while supplies last, ThinkGeek has the Star Trek Original Series Uniform Hoodie for $19.99, plus $5.95 for shipping. Regular price: $59.99. Looks like only "command yellow" is still in stock in all three sizes, but you can also get "engineering red" in small. Get one while you can!