Get a first look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character Babu Frik

Meet Babu Frik, the tiny Anzellan droidsmith who'll appear in the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out Dec. 20.
Frik "works among the Spice Runners of Kijimi and can reprogram or modify virtually any droid -- regardless of the security measures protecting its systems," according to StarWars.com on Wednesday.
Fans got a quick first glimpse of Frik during last week's reveal of toys coming out on Star Wars Triple Force Friday Oct, 4. But the photo released Wednesday gives a closer look at the character's face and outfit. Other new characters appearing in the film include Jannah (played by Naomi Ackie); Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant); and Zorri Bliss (Keri Russell).
Lucasfilm revealed Babu Frik to get fans excited for a new contest that includes a chance to attend the red carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker before its theatrical release, as well as tickets to attend the sold-out Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim next year.
