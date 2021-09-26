Get a first look at new Kanye West documentary Jeen-yuhs headed to Netflix

Getty Images

Kanye West's music isn't the only thing about him that makes headlines. In 2020, he ran for president, and recently he attended the Met Gala with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, with both completely covered in black cloth. On Saturday, at its three-hour Tudum fan event, Netflix gave fans a sneak peek at Jeen-yuhs, a documentary about West with 20 years worth of intimate, behind-the-scenes footage from the multi-Grammy-Award-winning musician's complex personal and professional life.

Below, watch the first-look clip of Jeen-yuhs, Netflix's unprecedented docuseries about West, featuring Kanye rapping with Yasiin Bey (previously known as Mos Def).

"Filmed over two decades, Jeen-yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist," Netflix says in a statement about the film.

According to Billboard, Netflix paid $30 million to acquire the film project, which will be released in three parts, tracing his career from his early days in Chicago to the present with never-before-seen footage.

Filmmakers Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, known as Coodie and Chike, are well known to West. They co-directed his 2003 Through the Wire video as well as one of the three videos made for his hit 2004 song Jesus Walks.