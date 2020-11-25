Get a Fi Series 2 GPS dog collar for $74 (save $75)

Fi

Happy Thanksgiving, fellow cheapskates! I'm off tomorrow, of course, but back here Friday wrangling up the last of the Black Friday deals -- followed immediately by Cyber Monday deals. Until then, let me wish you and yours a safe, happy, healthy holiday.

Before we dive in today, a few odds and ends:

Last year's fantastic Hulu deal returns tomorrow

Speaking of sweet streaming deals, you can get , or four months of Tidal HiFi for $2. The music service offers over 70 million songs, and the HiFi tier brings you lossless audio quality that, to some, sounds way better than what you get from the likes of Apple Music or Spotify.

, or four months of Tidal HiFi for $2. The music service offers over 70 million songs, and the HiFi tier brings you lossless audio quality that, to some, sounds way better than what you get from the likes of Apple Music or Spotify. Need something new to read? Today only, Amazon is offering a selection of . Notable titles on the list: Daisy Jones & the Six, Cormac McCarthy's The Road and The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

. Notable titles on the list: Daisy Jones & the Six, Cormac McCarthy's The Road and The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates. I don't know how long this will last, but right now Kohl's has a . That's with promo code THANKS and after a $14 mail-in rebate. (Wow, haven't seen one of those in a while.)

True story: My sister's dog is lovable but crazy. He frequently bypasses the Invisible Fence and runs off, resulting in many a long and frantic search. So a couple months back I gave her a Fi collar, which incorporates both GPS and LTE for super-accurate tracking.

Game-changer. Now, when the dog ventures beyond the virtual fence, my sister and her husband get an immediate notification. And they can use the Fi app to easily locate him.

Sound like something your pooch could use? For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a with promo code CNET75. That includes the first month of service; after that, each year runs a reasonable $99.

The collar's LTE-M radio works on the AT&T network, though at home it relies on Wi-Fi. If Fido (see where "Fi" comes from?) escapes, the GPS and LTE systems start relaying his location.

The Fi needs to be charged only every two to three months, according to Fi. If you have to switch over to Lost Dog Mode, which activates almost constant pings on the cellular network, Fi claims about two days of battery life. That's a big improvement over competitor Whistle, which lasts around nine hours.

One notably cool feature: local-area leaderboards, which show how your dog-walk activity ranks against others around town.

So, yeah, great tech, reasonable price, genuine problem-solver.

Your thoughts?

