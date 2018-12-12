Krispy Kreme

It's a long time until National Donut Day, but Krispy Kreme has a deal today anyway: Buy a dozen donuts, get another glazed dozen for just $1.

Just find a participating Krispy Kreme near you and walk on in. No special requirements, other than you make your purchase today.

This is actually an annual Krispy Kreme event, in honor of the date: 12/12. It's the "day of the dozens."

