Get a DJI Mavic Mini drone for $70 off (Update: Sold out)

Want to raise your TikTok-video game? Add a sky camera to your toolkit in the form of a drone. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the preowned . That's one of the lowest prices I've seen to date. The Mini still sells new for $400 pretty much everywhere. (Consequently, this won't last long. Drones are in big demand right now.)

Although this is technically used, B&H classifies it as "Condition: 9+ Little to no signs of wear," meaning it should be pretty close to new. I don't know if there's any kind of warranty available from DJI proper, but B&H offers 90 days on used gear.

The Mavic Mini is the successor to the excellent DJI Spark, and it's an improvement in nearly every way. Its arms fold for much easier storage and portability. It comes with a physical remote, something I desperately miss having for my Spark. The Mini has a better camera and a more streamlined companion app that "gets rid of a lot of the onscreen clutter of [DJI's] other drone apps" -- to which I can say only, "hallelujah!"

You can learn more in CNET's Mavic Mini preview, which also spotlights arguably the best improvement of all: a battery that's good for up to 30 minutes of flight time. One feature that's missing, though: automatic obstacle detection and avoidance. Still, the Mini topped CNET's list of the best drones for 2020.

What do you think? Given how rare it is to find any kind of discount on this model, are you willing to roll the dice on a used one?

