Get a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone for $500 off

Joshua Goldman/CNET

With no one traveling anywhere, it seems like it's just a matter of time before we start to see irresistible deals on flights, hotels and countless other travel offers to coax us out of the house when the pandemic finally runs its course. I haven't seen much on that front yet, but this comes close. Right now, you can get the , down from the regular $1750, and probably the lowest price we've seen for this drone. Here's how I see it: A new drone might be hard to fly right now, but this deal is cheap enough that it's worth ordering today and putting in the closet for a few months.

To get this deal, you need to put the Mavic 2 Pro in your shopping cart and then add two of these cable straps as well. When you get to Verizon's checkout page, you should see that the price has dropped to $1225 for all three items. If you have any trouble, be sure you've added two straps to your cart. Why do you need to buy the straps? Who knows. Maybe someone in the backroom at Verizon over-ordered cable straps the way I accidentally over-ordered a freezer full of Eskimo bars when I was a QuickChek assistant manager, fresh out of college.

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro has an integrated Hasselblad camera with a 24-48mm optical zoom and can take time-lapse video using DJI's Hyperlapse feature. It's also literally covered in cameras, with collision avoidance sensors in the front, rear, bottom and sides. It's packed with cool video-centric features, like ActiveTrack -- if it's tracking something that goes behind an obstacle, the drone can predict where the subject will emerge and automatically reacquire it when it appears. You can read more in the CNET overview of the Mavic 2 Pro.

Finally, a word of caution: The last time Verizon ran a deal like this on a drone, it expired pretty quickly, so if you're interested, you might want to jump on this. There's no telling how long (or short) this deal will last.

Now playing: Watch this: DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Mavic 2 Zoom up the ante on folding...