Get a deal on an Asus gaming laptop at Amazon or Best Buy

ASUS

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is the company's thinnest, most compact gaming laptop. Despite its trim dimensions, which pack a 15.6-inch display into a 14-inch chassis, the ROG Zephyrus doesn't sacrifice performance. It offers the latest silicon from AMD and Intel as well as GPUs from Nvidia's current GeForce RTX line.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's current RTX lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. It sits in the sweet spot of Nvidia's offerings, delivering ample power and the latest graphics tech without ballooning the price of a gaming rig to $2,000 and beyond. Currently, there are two 15-inch ROG Zephyrus models with RTX 2060 graphics discounted to an attractive $1,550 or so. There's an Intel-based unit on sale at Best Buy and a similarly priced AMD-based model at Amazon. Let's have a look.

Asus ROG M15 GU502GV: $1,550

This 15-inch model supplies a ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The Core i7-9750H has six physical cores and 12 processing threads with a base frequency of 2.6GHz and a max Turbo frequency of 4.5GHz.

The 15.6-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution along with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. According to Best Buy, the laptop is a mere 0.7 inches thick and weighs only 4.3 pounds. It's currently on sale with a $200 discount.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502IV-XS76: $1,500

This AMD-based model on Amazon is nearly identical to the Intel-based sale model at Best Buy and costs $50 less. It features the same component lineup while swapping out the Intel Core i7 chip for the AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS, which features eight cores and 16 threads with a frequency that ranges from 2.9GHz to 4.2GHz.

It also boasts a faster display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It was priced at $1,600 as recently as last week, making its current price an attractive offer for an RTX 2060-based gaming laptop.

To get a sense for the ROG Zephyrus design, take a look at our review of the 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.