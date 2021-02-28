Get a cordless stick vacuum or portable wet-dry vac for up to 45% off

Deal Savings Price





While robot vacuums are clearly the most convenient way to keep your home mostly clean most of the time, there's a lot of wiggle room there -- no matter how good your robot, you'll occasionally need a more manual, thorough cleaning. If you're looking for a new cordless vacuum, I have some good news: Here's a trio of deals on that can land a cordless tick vacuum or a cordless wet-dry vacuum in your closet for a substantial discount.

Aposen This 4-in-1 vacuum, transforms from a stick to a handheld vacuum that's optimized for cleaning up pet hair and dander. The 2,000mAh battery runs for about 30 minutes on a charge and tops off in four hours. It operates in two modes: a standard suction of 12Kpa and a high-powered 21Kpa. Normally $130, you can get it for $94 when you clip the coupon on the product page and use promo code LZ2K5UU6 at checkout.

Amazon The Moosoo 4-in-1 includes a large-capacity 2.6-gallon tank for wet operation, 17Kpa suction and a HEPA filter that traps 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.1 microns. It runs for up to 30 minutes on a single charge and takes about 89 hours to recharge. Regularly $130, you can get it for $97 when you apply promo code 25VIUQVR at checkout.

Amazon GeeMo E4 Cordless 4-in-1 vacuum is a 4-in-1 model that easily converts between a stick and handheld model. It features a 4 stages HEPA filter to trap up to 99.99 percent of particulates down to 0.1 microns, and the vacuum has an anti-static design, ideal for hardwood floors. Regularly $131, the GeeMo E4 is now $72 when you apply the coupon on the product page and use promo code XLVWU6O2 at checkout.

