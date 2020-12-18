Get a cordless snow blower starting at $209

I live in Michigan and have a long driveway. Needless to say, I own a snow-blower -- and I hate it. It's incredibly loud and heavy. It takes up a ton of space. Dealing with gas is a huge pain. And starting it is always a challenge. Today I'm thinking very seriously about selling it and buying a battery-powered electric model.

Why today? Because Amazon currently has several models on sale, one of them for just $209. I realize I'll be giving up a bit of horsepower, but I think it'll be worth it to eliminate nearly all the aforementioned hassles. (If you already own an electric, hit the comments and let me know the pros and cons.)

Like most, these deals are available for a limited time, and while supplies last.

Snow Joe This 32-pound model can clear an 18-inch-wide path in snow up to eight inches high. That makes it a good choice for sidewalks, decks and short driveways. The blower comes with a battery charger and single battery; the latter is good for up to 50 minutes of operation, according to Snow Joe. The company backs the iON with a 2-year warranty. Another option worth considering: The slightly-less-powerful 24V-X2-SB18 model, which includes two batteries for $270.

Greenworks This 33-pound green machine stretches to 20 inches wide and 10 inches deep, so it's better able to deal with heavy snows and longer driveways. Greenworks promises up to 45 minutes of runtime on a charge; the machine includes a single battery and a charger to go with it. What's especially impressive here is the 4-year warranty on both the blower and battery.

Put Baby Yoda on your Christmas tree for $25

I have a few nitpicks with the Disney series The Mandalorian, but, hey, I'm not a monster: I have mad love for The Child, aka Baby Yoda, aka Grogu. And I'm not the only one: The little guy is replacing angels and stars atop Christmas trees.

With that kind of popularity, you might think Baby Yodas are as hard to come by as the latest Xboxes and PlayStations. Nope: Kohl's has the , plus shipping.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like in-store pickup is available at most locations (though you can certainly try your luck), and shipping will cost you extra unless your total purchase exceeds $75.

But if you really want one of these, whether for the tree or just to cuddle with, at least you can get one. (Amazon, for its part, , but it's out of stock until late January.)

