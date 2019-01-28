Snow Joe

Here in Michigan, where there's a blizzard raging outside at this very moment, a snowblower is all but essential. And I must admit I have no love for my heavy, noisy, failure-prone gas-guzzler.

What I'd prefer is a quieter, more environmentally friendly electric model, one that's powered by batteries so I don't have to schlep a cord up and down the driveway.

Like this one: For a limited time, you can get the Snow Joe iON8024-XR 24-inch cordless 2-stage snowblower for $599.99 shipped. It normally sells for $899. At this writing, there are just 91 units left in this deal (according to the site), so these may not last long.

I've never used one of these, but on paper it looks like a winner. Because it uses an electric motor, you don't have to deal with gas or oil, and you don't have to worry about leftover gas going stale over the summer and creating hassles next winter. (Been there, done that.)

You also probably don't have to wear earplugs while using the thing, because how loud could it be? I particularly like the motorized chute, which rotates with the push of a button on the rather cool-looking dashboard. On my machine, I have to hand-crank that sucker.

Snow Joe supplies two batteries (and a charger) and promises up to 30 minutes of run time -- but it appears to use both batteries simultaneously, so that's 30 minutes total before you're back to the charger. Depending on the length of your driveway and the amount of snow you're blowing, that may not be enough. And extra batteries are $160 apiece.

The unit has a 4.2-star average rating from over 30 buyers -- and I'm seeing similar ratings at places like Home Depot. Next time my gas 'blower breaks down, I'm not spending money to repair it. I'm going electric.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Pick the right vacuum to make cleaning less of a pain

Bonus deal: That deal blows; this one sucks. No, really! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Dyson Direct via Rakuten has the refurbished Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $119.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code HOME20 at checkout. A new one would run you about $100 more.

I actually own a couple Dyson vacs -- a full-size and a hand-vac -- and I have to say they're awesome. Worth the premium price (though in this case there's not much of one).

There are a couple negative reviews attached to this, but that appears to be the result of shipping issues via a different seller. Look elsewhere and you'll see this model has overwhelmingly positive ratings.

Although it's a refurb, you get a reasonably good warranty direct from Dyson: 6 months.

