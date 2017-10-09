CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Best Buy

Winter is coming. Actually, here in Michigan, winter seems to have been postponed, but guess who's not complaining? This guy.

But the cold will get here soon enough, which is why you may want to consider finally installing a remote car-starter.

Like this one: For a limited time, Best Buy has the Compustar CS4202-S-Kit Remote Start System with Geek Squad installation for $249.99 (plus tax). Regular price: $700!

First things first: This is not an environmentally friendly addition to your vehicle. Quite the opposite: Letting your car idle for 4-5 minutes while it warms up (or cools down) cannot possibly be good for the planet.

That said, I have no idea if remote starts represent any kind of major contribution to the 27 percent of greenhouse gases produced by transportation. I do know that when I pile my family into a warm minivan when the wind-chill is 20 below, we're all a lot happier.

This Compustar kit offers two-way communication, meaning the LED remote will blink to confirm that your car has actually started. (I've used a one-way remote before, and believe me when I say it blows to discover your car did not, in fact, start.)

Of particular interest: There's an optional module -- DroneMobile, currently $150 installed -- that adds both smartphone control and GPS tracking.

All the other features are listed on Compustar's product page. I'm no expert when it comes to this category, but it all looks pretty sweet to me -- way better than the low-end starter I've got.

The big question here is whether this kit is compatible with your vehicle, and whether you'll be looking at any additional charges. My advice: Call your local Best Buy first and talk to the car-techs.

Your thoughts?

Chuwi

Bonus deal: Time for a rerun, but with the all-important lower price!

A desktop charging hub is a really handy item to keep on your desk, kitchen counter, nightstand, wherever. And if you own a device that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology, you should make sure your hub does as well.

Like this one: For a limited time, Chuwi (via Amazon) has the Hi-Dock four-port USB desktop charger for $13.99, shipped free for Prime subscribers.

This AC-powered hub offers two noteworthy features. First, it has one Quick Charge 3.0 port, clearly marked in orange. (The other three: 2.4A smart ports.) Second, all the ports are protected by covers that open to create a stand for your phone! And you know I love anything that doubles as a stand. (This can actually hold two phones, one on either side.)

iOrange-E

Side note: Does Fakespot report a ton of questionable reviews for this product? Yes. Does that mean it's not a good product? No. I bought one myself; it works as advertised and I like it a lot -- especially at this price.

Bonus deal 2: So help me, I'm a sucker for anything that lights up -- like, say, a USB cable. For a limited time, and while supplies last, iOrange-E (via Amazon) has a 6-foot USB Type-C with glowing LED status indicator for $6.99. That's after applying promo code 6449F5SV at checkout. (Tested and verified at 5 a.m. PT.) Regular price: $12.

The cable's Type-C connector pulses red while your device is charging, then turns green when it's fully charged. So it's not only super-cool, but also practical: You can tell from across the room when charging is complete.

On top of that, these are braided, tangle-resistant cables. What's not to like?