I think Bond actors are like Saturday Night Live casts and Star Trek series -- you might appreciate the others, but your favorite is always going to be the one you grew up watching. But Apple isn't making you choose, because right now, it's having a sale on all of its Bond Collections. There are five, one for each actor who was first on the call sheet, and each collection has a selection of his films.
I don't know how long this deal will last, so remember that you only live twice, so grab your favorite collection while you can. Each package is around half off the usual price, though the exact price varies depending on the actor and how many films are included in each. Here are all your choices:
In this collection:
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
In this collection:
- Dr. No
- From Russia with Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- Diamonds are Forever
In this collection:
- Live and Let Die
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
In this collection:
- Golden Eye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
In this collection:
- The Living Daylights
- License to Kill
Discuss: Get a collection of movies featuring your favorite Bond for $30 or less
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.