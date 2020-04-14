CNET también está disponible en español.

Get a collection of movies featuring your favorite Bond for $30 or less

Whether you're a Connery, Craig, Moore, Brosnan, or Dalton fan, put your favorite actor's films in your iTunes collection at a deep discount.

I think Bond actors are like Saturday Night Live casts and Star Trek series -- you might appreciate the others, but your favorite is always going to be the one you grew up watching. But Apple isn't making you choose, because right now, it's having a sale on all of its Bond Collections. There are five, one for each actor who was first on the call sheet, and each collection has a selection of his films. 

I don't know how long this deal will last, so remember that you only live twice, so grab your favorite collection while you can. Each package is around half off the usual price, though the exact price varies depending on the actor and how many films are included in each. Here are all your choices:

The Daniel Craig Collection

Get four films for $30

In this collection:

  • Casino Royale
  • Quantum of Solace
  • Skyfall
  • Spectre
$30 at Apple

The Sean Connery Collection

Get six films for $30

In this collection:

  • Dr. No
  • From Russia with Love
  • Goldfinger
  • Thunderball
  • You Only Live Twice
  • Diamonds are Forever
$30 at Apple

The Roger Moore Collection

Get seven films for $30

In this collection:

  • Live and Let Die
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Moonraker
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • Octopussy
$30 at Apple

The Pierce Brosnan Collection

Get four movies for $25

In this collection:

  • Golden Eye
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World is Not Enough
  • Die Another Day
$25 at Apple

The Timothy Dalton Collection

Two movies for $15

In this collection:

  • The Living Daylights
  • License to Kill
$15 at Apple
