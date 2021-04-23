Get a collection of 7 Lego games worth over $200 for just $10

WB Games

Lego video games are better than they have any right to be. Usually blending just the right amount of adorableness, action, puzzle-solving and humor, they've found a way to make Lego Superman better than any big screen version of him in years. Thanks to our friends at Humble Bundle, you can now get up to .

Most of you probably know how the whole Humble Bundle thing works by now, but if you're new to the concept, here's the deal: You can pay anything you want, but the more you pay, the more games that'll be included in the deal. For $1, you get The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game. Pay $9.48, and these games are also included:

• Lego Worlds

• Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

• Lego Marvel's Avengers

• Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes

And if you pay $10 or more, you get all 7 games including these stragglers:

• Lego DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition

• Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition

All the games are redeemable on Steam and run on Windows.

Not only can you choose which tier you want to unlock based on how much you pay, but in typical Humble style, you can select where your money goes, choosing how much of the contribution goes to the publisher, the charities and Humble itself. The designated charity for this bundle is Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition addressing anti-Asian racism, though you can substitute any charity you like.

You have until Thursday, May 6, to grab this bundle. After that, it disappears like Batman vanishing in the middle of a conversation with Commissioner Gordon.

