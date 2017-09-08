Get a Canon wireless all-in-one inkjet printer for $39.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Canon

Regular readers know that I strongly prefer laser printers to inkjet printers. Why? Because inkjets always get clogged up after a while. And replacement cartridges often cost a small fortune. And when you inevitably end up throwing one away because it's clogged or not working or who knows what, well...HULK SMASH!

Okay, that doesn't always happen. Some inkjet owners lead happy, productive lives. And you might be one of them after snagging this deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Canon Pixma TS5020 wireless all-in-one inkjet printer for $39.99. That's after applying promo code CHEAPSK8 at checkout.

Even better, add two to your cart and use the same code to get out the door for just $69.99.

Those links are for the white model; you can also get the black (single or two-pack) or grey (single or two-pack) for the same prices with the same code.

Before you shake your fist and cry, "The ink costs more than the printer! Get off my lawn!", remember that that's usually the case with all printers, and has been for a loooong time. So it just makes sense to get the best deal you can on the printer, because ink is gonna cost ya.

But check this out: You can get an entire set of compatible replacement cartridges for around $15. That's pretty incredible.

As for the Pixma itself, it's an extremely compact all-in-one that supports AirPrint, Google Cloud Print and even printing from a memory card (after reviewing photos on the 3-inch color screen).

This is definitely meant for home use, though, as paper handling is limited: a 100-sheet input tray (which isn't internal; it extends from the rear) and no auto document feeder. It doesn't fax, either.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Pixma, so let me steer you to this hands-on review. Verdict: 4 stars out of 5, and that was based on the $99 list price.

For $40 out the door (or $35 apiece if you buy two), I think this is pretty amazing. Sure, inkjets can be troublesome, but they can also be small, fast, efficient and incredibly affordable.

Your thoughts?

The Humble Store

Bonus deal: Game time! If you're a fan of the "Walking Dead" TV show (or what's left of it) and have never played Telltale's eponymous game, today's your lucky day. Ending tomorrow, and while the licenses last, the Humble Store is offering The Walking Dead Season 1 (Win/Mac) absolutely free.

The giveaway nets you all five episodes of this top-rated adventure game, which normally sells for $24.99. Once you check out, you'll receive a Steam key you'll need to redeem via Steam. (Steam accounts are free, in case you don't already have one.) You'll also need the Steam desktop client (also free).

So, yeah: straight-up giveaway of a hugely popular game! What's not to like? (Snarky answer: the show itself. Over the course of the last couple seasons, I went from huge fan to angry fan. Time to wrap it up, AMC!)

Bonus deal No. 2: Okay, my drone obsession will not abate -- especially when expensive models start getting a lot more affordable. The Zerotech Dobby, for example, started out at $399 -- a lot for folding selfie drone, even one as capable as this.

Today, however, BuyDig (them again!) has the Dobby drone for $219 shipped when you apply promo code CHEAPSK8 at checkout. And that code nets you a $10 BuyDig gift certificate as well!

The Dobby is notable for a few things: a compact, folding design; high-end features like orbit mode and target-tracking; and short flight times (only about eight minutes per charge). But it could be the ideal vacation companion, something you whip out when you want to capture some aerial footage of you and the family, then stow easily in a pocket or purse. And it's going to be a long while before the similar (though much more capable) DJI Spark gets down to this price.

I don't know... maybe this is still a bit too dear at $219. I just know it's getting close to half of what it cost just a year ago. Your thoughts?