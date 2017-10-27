Get a Canon wide-format printer for $59 shipped

TCNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Today I bring you a really old rerun: The last time I wrote about this product was back in 2013!

It may feel like we're living in a post-printed-photo world, what with Instagram and Snapchat and all, but some folks still love turning pictures into prints.

Any inkjet can do that, of course -- but not with pro-level results, and almost certainly not any larger than 8.5 x 11 inches.

No, to get bigger, better output, you need a bigger, better printer. Like this one: For a limited time, Adorama has the Canon Pixma Pro-100 wide-format printer with photo paper for $59 shipped. That's after redeeming a $250(!) mail-in rebate (PDF). Regular price: $379.99, minus a $70 in-cart discount.

Yep, you're reading that right: This printer normally sells for $380. (Seriously, check Amazon.) And the free bundled pack of 13 x 19 photo paper (50 sheets) would normally set you back another $50. If you don't mind paying the $309 up front and waiting 60 days for rebate processing, you're looking at an outright steal. (FYI, the rebate comes in the form of an American Express reward card, which can be used to pay for anything anywhere Amex is accepted.)

True to its name, the Pixma Pro-100 is considered a pro-level printer, able to crank out gallery-quality photos as large as 13 x 19 inches. It does this using an eight-tank(!) ink system, so do investigate and keep in mind your future ink costs. (Good news: You can get a set of compatible cartridges for around $45-$50.)

The printer supports USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, with AirPrint baked in for iOS users. It offers a maximum print resolution of 4,800 x 2,400 and can produce borderless photos. Wall art, anyone?

CNET hasn't reviewed the Pro-100, but over 800 Amazon customers rated it 4.2 stars out of 5, and this PC Mag review pegs it right about the same. When you consider your final, post-rebate price, it's really impossible to beat.

Bonus deal: Best Buy just rolled out some Black Friday-level deals on Apple products, proving once again my theory that Black Friday itself is no great shakes.

One deal in particular stands out: For a limited time, you can get a current-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB) and an Apple Pencil for $649.98 (plus tax). Normally that combo would cost you $250 more.

To get that price, you need to add both items to your cart. (My source said this deal required in-store pickup, but I opted for shipping and the price stayed the same. YMMV.)

Also, it's not much, but Ebates offers 1 percent cash back on Best Buy purchases, meaning you'll save another $6.50. New to Ebates? You can get $10 when you sign up for an account. (Full disclosure: That's my referral link. There's no need to use it; go directly to Ebates.com to sign up if you prefer.) New to the whole concept of cash-back services? Read my introduction to them.

All told, it's a pretty stellar iPad Pro-plus-Pencil deal, and I'll wager you won't find anything better on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Bonus deal No. 2: As handy household items go, it's hard to beat a programmable electrical outlet. Like this one: For a limited time, the Etekcity Light Timer Outlet is $10.99 when you apply promo code VGBVU27E at checkout. (Note that Etekcity is the seller; if you see a different "Sold by" company, it means Etekcity's inventory has run out and the code won't work.)

There are countless other timers similar to this one, many in the same price range. But this one is notable for letting you program up to 20 settings across 7 days, meaning you can get ultra-precise about when your lamps switch on and off. It has a security-minded "random" feature designed to thwart thieves who might be looking for regularly timed lighting. And it has a built-in backup battery so you won't have to reprogram it if there's a power outage.

One gripe: It doesn't say it's waterproof, so it may not hold up to rainy or snowy weather if you're planning to use it to control holiday lights. Another: It's a little complicated to program, especially given that you need to crouch down near an outlet while you're programming it. Hmmm...maybe a $16 app-controlled smart plug would be easier?