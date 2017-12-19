CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

You also know that as a general rule, I strongly prefer laser printers to inkjet printers. For obvious reasons: inkjets tend to get clogged up after a while, and replacement cartridges can cost a small fortune. When you inevitably end up throwing one away because it's clogged or not working or who knows what, well...HULK SMASH!

Okay, that doesn't always happen. Some inkjet owners lead happy, productive lives. And you might be one of them after snagging this deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the Canon Pixma TS9020 all-in-one wireless printer for $39.99 shipped. If this sounds a bit familiar, it's because I wrote about the similar, lesser, Pixma TS5020 back in September -- and it was the same price. Here: more printer; same money.

Before you shake your fist and cry, "The ink costs more than the printer! Get off my lawn!", remember that that's usually the case with all printers, and has been for a loooong time. So it just makes sense to get the best deal you can on the printer, because ink is gonna cost ya.

But check this out: You can get an entire set of compatible replacement cartridges for around $13. That's pretty incredible.

As for the Pixma itself, it's an extremely compact all-in-one that supports AirPrint, Google Cloud Print and printing from a memory card (after reviewing photos on the 5-inch color touchscreen). You can even touch your NFC-compatible phone to it for instant connectivity.

This is definitely meant for home use, though, as paper handling is limited: a 100-sheet input tray (which isn't internal; it extends from the rear) and no auto document feeder. It doesn't fax, either.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, so let me refer you to this Pixma TS9020 review. Verdict: 4 stars out of 5, and that was based on the $200 (!) list price.

For $40 out the door, I think this is pretty amazing (and likely to sell out quickly). Sure, inkjets can be troublesome, but they can also be small, fast, efficient and incredibly affordable.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Did you hear? Channel Master just introduced a new over-the-air DVR, and you can preorder it for $99. I always liked its predecessor, the DVR+, but thought the price was ridiculous. This new model has built-in Wi-Fi, an Android-based OS and support for things like 4K, HDR and Chromecast. And I think $99 is exactly the right price, though apparently it'll be $150 once it actually launches. (Sigh.)

The key ingredient you'll need to go with it? An antenna. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Vansky amplified indoor HDTV antenna for $13.99 with promo code 3IX5Y4GD. Reg. price: $24.95.

Designed to be hung on a wall or window, this flat black antenna features a USB power supply, 16-foot coax cord and 45-day money-back guarantee.

That last item is nice: As with all antennas like this one, your mileage may vary -- which is the main reason the user reviews are all over the place. It all depends on how close you live to the broadcast towers in your area, where and how you position the antenna and so on. But the bottom line is you'll need something for that DVR, and the Vansky is definitely worth a try -- especially at this price.

Bonus deal No. 2: Good news, everyone! For a limited time, iTunes is offering Futurama: The Complete Series for $29.99. Alas, it's for the SD version, not HD, but that'll look absolutely fine on your phone or tablet.

This collection includes all 10 seasons of the beloved show. Unfortunately, because it's a TV show and not a movie, I don't think Movies Anywhere will help if you're hoping to watch it outside the Apple ecosystem. (Hey, studios, can we get a TV Anywhere now, please?)