Get a Canon Pixma MX922 wireless all-in-one for $49.99

Whoa. Late on Friday, RingPlus sent a rather alarming notification to subscribers, which I will now paraphrase: "Your service will terminate on Feb. 11, 2017. Sprint's fault. We're trying to get a 30-day extension. Stay tuned."

Um.

If you subscribed to RingPlus on my recommendation, I'm sorry you have to deal with this. I don't know the particulars of the legal action between RingPlus and Sprint, but ultimately it seems to reinforce the old adage: There's no such thing as a free lunch.

I'm putting together an exit-strategy post for those of you who might be scrambling to find a new home for your phone (and phone number). Watch for that a little later today, most likely in CNET's How To section. In the meantime...

Print isn't dead!

Canon

Regular Cheapskate readers know that when it comes to printers, I strongly prefer laser to inkjet. However, there are exceptions, like when you can score a full-featured inkjet at an incredible price, and that inkjet supports inexpensive third-party ink.

For example: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has the Canon Pixma MX922 all-in-one for $49.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code FDDDEAL0206 at checkout.

On paper (ha), the Pixma sounds like the ideal home-office companion. It churns out high-resolution pages via a four-cartridge ink system. It offers USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity and supports both AirPrint and Google Cloud Print.

In addition to printing, it scans, copies and faxes. It does automatic duplexing (i.e. double-sided printing) and has a 250-sheet input tray.

Fifty bucks!

As for ink, you can choose from a wide variety of third-party options, many of them dirt-cheap. (With very little searching I found a 10-pack of replacement cartridges for $39.99.)

The only real problem here? Newegg tends to sell out quickly on deals like these. So don't just sit here; go get it!

Bonus deal: Save five bucks on a book! Probably. Head to the Google Play Books Store and tell me what you see up top. Me, I see a banner that says "$5 credit on any book over $5." (Your mileage may vary.) Click through to see a list of eligible titles. Among them: "Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire (Book 1)" for $6.99, meaning $1.99 after the credit is applied, and "Ready Player One" for $9.99, or $4.99 post-credit. But don't limit your search to that page; the credit seems to be applicable to most books in the store (those with price tags above $5).