Get a Canon multifunction laser printer for $84.99

Regarding yesterday's smartwatch deal, it sold out quickly -- which didn't surprise me in the least. The reseller, Meh, asked me not to disclose the number of units that were available, but I'll say it was a four-figure number. Remember, the interwebs are a big place with lots of people, and when a deal like this rolls around -- a $595-1,395 smartwatch for $50-70 -- news travels fast and wallets open quickly.

I'm glad some of you were able to grab one, and sorry others missed out. C'est la vie. I don't know if that particular deal will come around again, but I guarantee you there's another smartwatch bargain in our collective futures. So stick around!

Speaking of things that may sell out quickly, Walmart has a surprisingly good deal today: the Canon Imageclass MF232w all-in-one printer for $84.99 shipped (plus tax where applicable). It sells elsewhere for at least $99.

As I've mentioned before, I'm done with inkjet printers. Forever. Lasers offer a much lower cost per page and free you from the numerous hassles associated with ink cartridges. I do still need to print in color sometimes, so this model wouldn't work well for me -- but if you're looking to outfit a home office with a printer, scanner and copier and don't care about color, this is definitely worth a look.

The MF232w features a 250-sheet input tray, 1,200x1,200-dpi output resolution, 24-page-per-minute print speed (with an impressive 6-second warm-up time) and support for both AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. If you prefer old-school connectivity, you can bypass Wi-Fi in favor of USB or Ethernet.

The MF232w doesn't offer duplex printing, though, nor does it support faxing.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but if you look at the user reviews at Walmart, Best Buy and Google, you'll see it rates very highly.

Of course, with any printer, a key consideration is the cost of consumables. If you were going to be on the hook for $100 toner cartridges, rest assured I wouldn't be sharing this deal. Thankfully, I found lots of Canon 137-compatible cartridges, some for as low as $18.

If there's one downside I can see, it's the bulky size of the printer. It would overwhelm most desks. But if you can find a spot for it, this is solid deal on a versatile monochrome printer.

Bonus deal: A couple months back I shared a deal on a folding keyboard that sold out before everyone could get one. Guess what: It's back! While supplies last, you can get the Battop Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard for $18.35 when you apply promo code 93XLJABX at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers.

Important note: If you get to the product page and see a seller other than Battop, it means that company's inventory has run out (again), and the code will no longer work.

Should the government decides to go through with the proposed laptop ban, something like this might prove essential travel gear, as at least it would let you type on your phone. I've tested this keyboard; it works extremely well, though it's no good on a lap: You need a flat, hard surface.

Bonus deal No. 2: Want to solve puzzles, win prizes and meet me in person? (I know: hat-trick!) If you live in the metropolitan Detroit area, you can do all three this Thursday! I'm hosting a free "escape game," which is kind of like an escape room except you're not actually locked in a room and there's no escaping involved. But it'll be a blast, and I guarantee you'll see a very different side of the Cheapskate.

Registration is required; details are here. Space is limited! If you can't make it, please spread the word to any metro-Detroiters you might know.