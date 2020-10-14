Get a Canary home security cam for $49 plus home-delivery pet food for 50% off

Canary

Canary has been making all-in-one home security systems longer than almost anyone, and the Canary View is the company's newer little brother to the original Canary All-in-One. It guards your home with a wide-angle motion-sensing camera that shoots in HD quality. But it lacks a siren, so it can't sound an audible alarm during a break-in -- but it definitely makes a mean petcam. Canary is leaning into the pet angle with this month's 50%-off deal: You can . Plus you get three months of Canary's Premium Service Plan for free.

The Canary View usually sells for $99, so you're saving $50 on the security system right out of the gate. It comes with three months of the option premium service, which would ordinarily be an additional $30.

Meanwhile, Nom Nom is a subscription pet food service that produces its own food in-house, using experts including a board-certified veterinary nutritionist to formulate recipes that are intended to be healthy and nutritious. As a part of this deal, you can try Nom Nom (well, actually, your pet can try it) for two weeks for half off.

Interested in keeping an eye on your pooch from the office, and improving her diet at the same time? Scroll down the page to redeem the offers. This deal runs through Nov. 14.

