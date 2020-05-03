Get a brand-new Google Home for just $29

Chris Monroe/CNET

We live in a Coke versus Pepsi world, and while there are Dr. Peppers and Tabs out there in the AI assistant world (Siri and Bixby come to mind), it's really a two-horse race between Alexa and Google Assistant. Everyone has their favorite, but Google definitely does a few things better than Alexa. When it comes to generalized knowledge questions, for example, it's no contest: Google is much better at dropping knowledge than Alexa, who often behaves like that one person in the room who's always struggling to follow the conversation. If you're looking to extend your Google smart speaker network, here's some good news: Right now, Target is selling the . That's right: $29, down from the usual price of $99. This is a new Google Home, not a refurb.

That's $10 less than the usual price of the hockey puck-sized Google Mini, which has a far less impressive speaker. But otherwise, the Google Home does all the things you'd expect from a smart speaker. It's compatible with an enormous ecosystem of smart home devices (though perhaps not as many as Amazon's Alexa), it's great for answering questions and performing tasks like running timers and it's always handy to play music or tell you the news. Want to know more? Check out CNET's review of the Google Home.

