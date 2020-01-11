Get a Bosch GLM 20 laser measuring tool for $27

Bosch

Traditional metal-band measuring tapes are fine, and everyone should have one in the kitchen drawer. But these days, laser measuring tools are increasingly popular because they're fast, accurate and can do measurement calculations (like areas and volume) as well. Laser measures don't need to cost a fortune, either. You can get the Bosh GLM 20 for $26.88, which is 46% off the usual price of $50, and lower than its recent Amazon average of about $30.

The GLM 20 is a good workhorse around the house -- it is accurate to an eighth of an inch and has a maximum range of 65 feet. To be fair, that can't compete with lasers that have a 500-foot range, but you probably don't need that kind of power unless you're working on a construction site.

It's easy to use, with a one-button control and real-time measuring (it keeps displaying distance instead of taking a snapshot measurement). The GLM 20 can also do simple calculations, like area and volume. If you need a lot of other capabilities, like indirect measurement, a memory for storing measurements or Bluetooth connectivity, look elsewhere. But for simple around-the-house measurements, the GLM 20 looks like a goods deal for $27.

