Get a bird's-eye view of baby, save $50 with the Nanit Plus HD monitor

Baby monitors come in all shapes and sizes, but most of them are fairly standard pedestal designs, intended to sit on a shelf and point at your baby's crib. That's one way in which the Nanit Plus is different: This monitor perches over the crib and points straight down, giving you a bird's eye view of the action. That's not the only thing that makes Nanit an interesting choice (more on that in a moment). And while it's a bit pricey at $290, right now you can get the when you clip the coupon on the product page, saving $50.

Not surprisingly, the Nanit Plus provides HD video and audio of your baby and lets you reassure your younglings via two-way audio. In addition to the basics, though, Nanit can track and analyze your baby's sleep habits, giving you a regular Fitbit-like report on how well your tyke is napping.

Personally, one feature that really appeals to me is the camera's ability to monitor the baby's breathing without attaching any electronics on or around the baby -- it uses "breathing wear" -- baby clothes with special geometric markings that let the camera gauge breaths per minute and send real-time alerts if your child needs attention.

Nanit Plus mounts easily on the wall, well out of reach of inquisitive hands, and is Alexa-compatible as well.

