Get a 60-inch Samsung smart TV for $579.99

Got any plans for Sunday? Of course you do: It's the Super Bowl! And that's why there are some solid TV deals to be had, some of them even better than last Black Friday's.

For example, Best Buy has the Samsung UN60J6200 60-inch LED-backlit smart TV for $579.99 shipped (plus tax), a savings of $120. That's one big TV.

Unlike most of the TVs I share in this space, this one is anything but entry-level. For starters, it's "smart," meaning it has Wi-Fi and a host of built-in streaming apps: Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and so on. (Unfortunately, I can't find a complete list of them anywhere, so it's not immediately clear if Amazon Video, HBO Now and a few other major ones are there.)

It also features automatic brightness settings, Dolby sound, support for screen mirroring (from select devices -- again, they're not specific, but one would assume Samsung phones and tablets), and a 120Hz refresh rate. That's good for watching things like football, but pretty rotten for everything else. (Fortunately, you can eliminate the dreaded soap-opera effect if you wish.)

Here's the one potential dealbreaker: only two HDMI inputs. Come on, Samsung, really? One can argue that with all the built-in apps, you don't need a Roku or other streaming box. But if you have basics like a cable box and game console, that leaves you with no room to connect anything else.

That gripe aside, this is a pretty solid deal. Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Game time! Kids these days don't mind old-fashioned graphics -- just look at the popularity of games like Minecraft and Terraria -- so what's wrong with games that are just plain old? Not a thing when they're genuine classics -- and they're free.

For a limited time, Humble Bundle is offering X-Com: UFO Defense (Win) for free. Regular price: $4.99. This turn-based sci-fi strategy game dates back to 1993 (!) and is widely regarded as one of the best in its category. There are no strings attached; just add the game to your cart and check out. You'll immediately receive a key to redeem on Steam.

Bonus deal No. 2: Last year's super-luxe smartwatch is this year's bargain. For a limited time, and while supplies last, A4C has the refurbished LG Watch Urbane for $95.96 shipped when you apply promo code JAN20 at checkout. Last time I shared a deal on this, it was $225! This is a gorgeous watch, definitely one of the snazziest Android Wear timepieces you can get. Read Scott Stein's take if you want to learn more.