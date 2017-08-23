Get a 55-inch TCL Roku 4K TV for $399.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Quick note: Got Twitter? Get Cheapskate! Just this morning I shared a deal -- a free game normally priced at $38 -- that was rapidly expiring. And sometimes I'll share deals I spot after my daily post has gone live. So follow me on Twitter and get bonus deals you might otherwise miss. I've been thinking about doing likewise on Facebook -- would you be more, less or equally inclined to check me out there?

Today's deal is all about perspective. About two years ago, I posted something similar, but also not: a 55-inch Roku-equipped TV for $400. But it was a refurb, and also a lowly 1080p model.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K TV with Roku for $399.99 shipped (plus tax). That's $50 off the regular price -- not a huge savings, I'll grant you, but this is also new, not refurbished. And it's 4K.

Does the resolution matter? Depends on what you like to watch. The technology has been around for years, but there's still precious little content available in 4K. Thankfully, the built-in Roku offers an easy gateway to what is available from the likes of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. CNET's David Katzmaier has a good overview of current 4K streaming options.

While we're on the subject, built-in Roku is awfully nice -- though the TV also provides three HDMI inputs in case you'd rather use, say, a Google Chromecast. Or connect a game console. Cable box. You get the idea.

Of course, image quality is arguably the most important feature, and here the TCL gets mixed reviews. CNET found the S405 series lacking compared to the likes of Vizio (but still "good enough"), and Best Buy customers rated it only 4.1 stars on average. However, that average comes from fewer than 20 buyers (this model is quite new), a pretty small sampling.

If you have a Best Buy in your neighborhood, I recommend swinging by to see if you can get some eyes-on time with this model. That's the best way to decide if you like the image quality. Because, let's face it, it's a pretty subjective thing.

Me, I kind of wish I was in the market for a new TV, because I love built-in Roku and wouldn't mind seeing if 4K is all it's cracked up to be.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: How's your car fixed for USB ports? I'd say every vehicle needs at least one, and if you frequently take on passengers, at least two. Problem solved: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Sunvalleytek (via Amazon) has the RAVPower USB car charger for $5.99 when you apply promo code PC031NEW at checkout. (Tested and verified at 5:15 a.m. PT.)

Sorry, though: You'll have to quit smoking. The little plug goes into the car's cigarette lighter, where it delivers two smart 2.4-amp ports. I use something very similar to this in my car; it works like a charm and barely protrudes from the socket, so I leave it inserted full-time. That's six bucks well spent.

Bonus deal 2: I have it on good authority that stock is very limited on these, but while supplies last, you can score a refurbished LG Urbane Android Wear smartwatch for $89.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code CNETURBANE at checkout. The Urbane is a big, chunky, mannish watch -- but also very stylish and a killer deal at this price. It originally sold for $349! Read CNET's review if you want to know more. My take: If only to tell time and get notifications on your wrist, grab one before they're gone.