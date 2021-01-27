Get a 5-pack of outlet covers with nighttime safety lights for $14

Daily Steals

You know you're in a fancy house when there's a soft glow of guide lights illuminating stairs and hallway baseboards. Here's a way to make your home a little more like Bill Gates' summer mansion: Snazzy outlet covers with built-in LED guide lights. Regularly $20, you can get a with promo code CNETOTC. That's less than $3 each, and a dollar less than the last time I saw this deal.

These plates come in two styles to suit most electrical outlets, and both feature a trio of LED lights that point down at the floor. There's no battery or special wiring needed; just remove the old cover and push this new one into place. Two electrical contacts hug the outlet and draw power for the LEDs (estimated to cost about 10 cents a year). And the lights only run at night thanks to the small photosensor.

I love guide lights like these. Not only are they convenient and improve safety, but they really enhance the look of your home after dark. What do you think about these outlet covers? Let me know in the comments.

This article was first published last year. It has been updated with the latest deal.

