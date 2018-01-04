Get a 49-inch Roku TV for $279.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Cheeps! I'm a video star! And by "star" I mean "guy who stood in front of a camera and said things."

While in New York last month, I recorded three videos that should be of interest to Cheapskate readers:

If you like any or all of them, please share! More views means more likelihood I'll get to do more videos -- which I wouldn't mind. 😉

Watch this

Best Buy

Who needs Black Friday to score a sweet TV deal? Not you.

Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has an Insignia 49-inch Roku TV for $279.99 shipped (plus tax) -- not the absolute lowest price ever, but pretty close. It normally runs $400.

How much do I love thee, Roku TV? Let me count the ways. Er, one: You have built-in Roku. I find that user interface vastly superior to the ones offered by Amazon Fire TV (blech) and Apple TV (meh).

Beyond that, the set has three HDMI inputs, one USB input and 8-watt stereo speakers. (As with any TV, I strongly recommend a sound bar. Coincidentally, Best Buy has this LG model on sale for $69.99, normally $130.)

If there's a downside, it's that this isn't a 4K TV. I don't consider that a big deal since there's so little 4K content available, but that could change at some point. This isn't the most future-proof model you can buy.

But the Insignia scored a 4.5-star average from over 100 Best Buy customers, and 92 percent of those customers say they'd recommend it.

So, bottom line: Solid 1080p TV that saves you the added expense of a Roku box -- because it's built right in.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Do you own a Brother laser printer? If it uses TN630 or TN660 toner, here's a seriously spectacular deal: a 2-pack of V4INK Brother-compatible toner cartridges for $10.89. That's after applying promo code OQ7VBLSW at checkout.

Choetech

I realize this is pretty obscure, but it demonstrates why I've long been a fan of Brother lasers: super-cheap third-party toner. And these cartridges have a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 500 buyers and an 'A' Fakespot grade. Two for 11 bucks -- crazy!

Bonus deal No. 2: If your phone supports wireless charging, you absolutely need a Qi charging pad for your nightstand. Just make sure its LEDs aren't so bright as to keep you up at night. (Believe me, I've seen some that would be visible from space.)

Here's one, and it's a steal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Choetech Qi wireless charging pad for $10.99 when you apply promo code YBXR58CH at checkout. Reg. price: $15.

Compatible with pretty much every Qi-compatible phone, this pad is noteworthy for its ambient-light sensor: It'll dim the LEDs at night. It also has an 18-month warranty. Put me down for one.