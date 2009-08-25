Get a 40GB PlayStation 3 for $237 shipped

Sony

If you've been waiting patiently for Sony to drop the price of the PS3, wait no longer: the Sony Style store has the refurbished 40GB PlayStation 3 for $236.77. Shipping is free, though you'll probably have to pay sales tax.

Obviously Sony is clearing out old stock to make room for the new PlayStation 3 Slim, and at this price it's a safe bet these refurbs won't last long.

Indeed, this is the lowest price I've ever seen on a PlayStation 3 (not including that crazy credit-card promotion from last month, which many of you took as proof I'd lost my mind).

Because it's a refurb, the warranty expires after 90 days. The good news is that you can extend that to two years for just $19.99. Of course, at that point you might as well splurge on a new 80GB PS3, which is now selling for $299.99.

On the other hand, you could just roll the dice and put that 20 bucks toward, say, a Blu-ray movie. As most of you know, the PS3 doubles as a kick-ass Blu-ray player, with full support for Profile 2.0 and all the other goodies.

Given that standalone Blu-ray players with those capabilities still sell for upward of $300, a PS3 is obviously the better deal. It's like getting a game console for free!

So, what do you think? Is this price too good to pass up? Or is the 40GB model too limited for your needs? Share your thoughts in the comments.