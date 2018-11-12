Western Digital

Let's talk storage. Do you work with video files? Images? Audio? That stuff seems to grow exponentially, probably because it's so damn easy to create. (I'm looking at you, phones capable of capturing 4K video.)

How about a game console -- got one of those? Now you need as much storage as humanly possibly to store your growing game collection, downloadable content and so on.

External drives don't come much bigger, or cheaper, than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, GameStop has the Western Digital Elements 4TB desktop USB 3.0 hard drive for $71.97 -- the lowest price I've seen.

What more can I say except four terabytes for 72 dollars. Okay, I'll add that it's a USB 3.0 drive, which it would have to be -- a USB 2.0 interface would be cruel and unusual punishment (though it does support that if, for some reason, you have no 3.0 ports).

The drive has a 4.7-star review average from nearly 50 customers, suggesting that if you're pairing this with a console, you should be more than satisfied with it.

WD doesn't provide any backup software, and if you want to use the drive with a Mac, you'll have to reformat it.

Those little wrinkles aside, this is quite a lot of storage for quite a drop in the bucket.

Your thoughts?

Josh Miller/CNET

Bonus deal: If you've been scoping out mesh-network systems to improve the Wi-Fi coverage at home (or even at the small office), here's a deal you'll want to check out: Ending today, Daily Steals (via Facebook) has the Google Wi-Fi mesh network 3-pack for $219.99 shipped. That's the lowest price anywhere by at least $30.

What's meant by "3-pack"? The system includes three nodes to distribute around your home, thus creating a Wi-Fi "blanket" that, hopefully, reaches all corners at full strength.

Read CNET's Google Wi-Fi review to learn more. TL;DR: This is the best Wi-Fi system you can get.

