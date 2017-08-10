Get a 4-port smart USB wall charger with European adapters for $10.79

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Syncwire

Let's keep it simple today, shall we?

Modern travel means multiple gadgets -- and very often not enough outlets to charge them all. That's why a multi-port wall adapter is essential.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Syncwire (via Amazon) has the SW-AC01 4-port international USB wall charger for $10.79 when you apply promo code CNET2017 at checkout. Regular price: $17.99. That's a Cheapskate exclusive, my friends; civilians get only 15 percent off, and that's when they buy two.

I don't throw around the word "perfect" very often, but this little guy seems pretty close. It's compact, with folding prongs and up-facing ports -- the latter ideal for hotel rooms, where AC outlets are so commonly located down low and/ or behind furniture. Plugs with out-facing ports can be difficult to shoehorn in there, and you have to contort yourself to actually see the ports.

The wall wart serves up four "smart IC" USB ports: two 1A for phones, two 2.4A for larger devices. You also get UK and EU adapters, great if you're lucky enough to be taking a trip abroad. (Oh, Paris... je t'aime.)

J&L

Particularly remarkable, the product has a 4.8-star rating from over 1,200 buyers, and the Fakespot and ReviewMeta ratings of that rating are solid.

Oh, one last thing: It comes with a lifetime warranty.

If there's something here not to like, I haven't found it. Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Speaking of $10 deals sold via Amazon, J&L Real is once again offering its J&L-102 magnetic sport Bluetooth earphones for $9.99 when you apply promo code 93XQNWXJ at checkout. That code should work on all three colors: gray, dark gray and camo.

These are IPX5-rated sweatproof earbuds, good for up to six hours of playtime on a charge, according to J&L. What's magnetic about them, and why does that matter? When you pull these out of your ears and let them dangle around your neck, the 'buds can clip together -- magnetically -- so they don't bounce around. Handy!

As usual, you get three ear-tip sizes and three sets of ear "hooks" to help keep them securely inserted.

Average user rating: 4 stars. What accounts for the handful of 1-star reviews? Mostly reliability: a few users received units that were DOA or wouldn't hold a charge after a short period of use. Alas, the warranty is just 60 days. That said, did I mention the price is 10 bucks? What do you think: worth the risk or smarter to spend a little more on a potentially more reliable product?