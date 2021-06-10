Get a 4-pack of Tile trackers for the lowest price yet: $58 (save $17)

Tile

Misplacing stuff -- your wallet, car keys, TV remote, dog -- is objectively terrible. And while you probably shouldn't clip a Tile tracker to your pet (there are dedicated devices for exactly that purpose), Tile's family of Bluetooth-powered locators can help you keep tabs on almost everything else.

Here's a sweet little bundle: Get a when you apply promo code CNETMSB at checkout.

This particular bundle lists for $75 and occasionally goes on sale at Amazon, but this is the lowest price we can recall seeing. You'll get a pair of Tile Slims -- which, true to their name, can slip inside a wallet -- and a pair of the more keychain-friendly Tile Mates. The latter's batteries are good for about a year and can easily be replaced. The Slim has a nonreplaceable battery, but Tile says it should last a formidable three years.

Tile trackers pair with your phone via Bluetooth, and you use the Tile app to locate a tracker (and whatever it's attached to). If it's your phone you need to find, you just double-tap the button on your Tile. It'll make your phone ring even if it's set to silent. You can also track your Tiles via voice using your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device -- just say, "Alexa," or "Hey, Google," and then, "Ask Tile to find my keys," and you should learn where they've crawled off to.

I've had pretty dodgy experiences with older, first-gen Bluetooth trackers, but modern Tile models are much more dependable. And $58 for this four-pack is a really good deal.

First published earlier this year. Updated with the latest deal.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.