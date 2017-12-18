CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Tile

Cheeps, it's the home stretch. If you haven't figured out who's getting what next Monday morning, well, it's crunch time. But have no fear: I'm here to help with all your gift-giving needs.

And here's one that has the potential to solve a big problem. For a limited time, you can get a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker four-pack for $50 shipped, with guaranteed delivery by Dec. 23 if you order by Wednesday. Regular price: $100! (Pro tip: Ebates is offering a 5 percent rebate on Tile purchases, bringing your effective total down to $47.50.)

If you're not familiar with Tile, it's probably the best-known brand in the Bluetooth-tracker product category. And if you're not familiar with Bluetooth trackers, they work like this: Each one pairs with your phone, meaning you can use your phone to locate things like keys, purses and backpacks.

It works the other way, too: If you can't find your phone, you double-press a Tile and it'll make your phone beep -- even if it's set to mute.

There's also a cool crowdsourcing element. You can leverage the larger Tile community for help locating things that might have been lost or stolen out in the world.

Full disclosure: I've never used one of these. But I know a few folks who swear by them, and I think I might just gift a four-pack to someone I love dearly who's always misplacing her phone. (Like, always.)

For what it's worth, you can also get a single Tile for $20, saving you $5. But the four-pack comes with a gift pouch, and I suspect that anyone who often loses one item probably often loses other items as well.

If you've used Tiles (or similar trackers) before, hit the comments and let me know what you think of them. I like any tech that solves an honest-to-goodness real-world problem, and I like any deal that saves me a solid 50 percent.

Your thoughts?

Dell

Bonus deal: My favorite* printer is back on sale and back in stock, at least as of this writing. (Historically, the deal and the inventory don't last long.)

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Staples has the Dell E525w color laser all-in-one printer for $129.99 shipped (plus tax). Price elsewhere: at least $200.

The E525w is a small-office workhorse, able to print, scan, copy and fax by way of an auto document feeder (ADF) and 250-sheet paper tray. It's fast; it supports all the wireless options (including AirPrint and Google Cloud Print); and replacement toner is super cheap if you opt for third-party cartridges.

So what's with the asterisk? This printer is a big, boxy monstrosity, something you'll want to keep out of sight if possible. But in terms of bang for the buck, there's no better option.