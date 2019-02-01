Tile

Technology can't solve every problem, but it can solve some of them. For example, I'm sure you know how aggravating it can be when something goes missing. Like, say, your phone or your keys.

Problem solved: Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Tile Mate tracker four-pack for $39.99 shipped (plus tax), a savings of $20. (Individually, they usually run $25 each.)

I wrote about these a bunch of times around the holidays, as they make great gifts. And this deal is at least as good as some of the ones I shared back in November and December.

For the uninitiated, the Tile Mate is a small, square, battery-powered tile designed to live on your keychain, or maybe attached to your purse or backpack or what have you.

It connects via Bluetooth to your phone, establishing a full-time connection between the two. (Yes, your phone might end up needing to be recharged a little more often. Totally worth it.)

When you can't find your phone, you double-press the button on the Tile. That makes the phone ring loudly, even if it's set to mute. Can't find your keys/bag/what-have-you? Use the locator feature in the Tile app to make the Tile itself beep.

There's also a community feature that can help you recover Tile-attached items that are really lost (or even stolen). Mostly, however, these are great for "local" finding, like when you can't remember where you put your phone and don't want to turn the house upside-down looking for it.

Unlike previous Tiles, this 2018 version lets you replace the battery (which you'll need to do every year or so). It also promises better range than earlier Mates.

I'm a fan, and for $10 apiece, you just can't go wrong.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: The single best way to upgrade a laptop, by far: install a solid-state drive (SSD). It'll boot faster, run faster and shut down faster -- noticeably so.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the PNY CS900 240GB SSD for $34.99. It normally runs $50.

This is a 2.5-inch SATA III drive, so you'll need to make sure your laptop can accommodate it. And although PNY supplies migration software to clone your current drive to the new one, you'll need a USB-to-SATA cable to perform that one-time task.

The CS900 has a 4.4-star average user rating and a three-year PNY warranty. If you're trying to keep an older laptop chugging along, this can make it feel like new again.

If your system is a bit newer, it may have an M.2 interface -- in which case there's a similar option: The Silicon Power A55 256GB M.2 SSD for $37.99.

Bonus deal No. 2: Here's a super-popular rerun: The VicTsing MM057 wireless mouse is once again just $5.99 with promo code RUADHOCB. It normally sells for $10.

It comes with a flush-mount (well, almost) USB receiver and runs on a single AA battery (not included). Particularly amazing, it has a 4.5-star average rating from over 19,000 buyers.

This code is good for the black version only.

