Get a 3rd-generation iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi + Cellular for $669 (save $480)

This is likely to sell out quickly, so I'll make it quick: Today only, and while supplies last, B&H has the third-generation . It's new, not refurbished, and by far the lowest price I can recall seeing for that configuration. (It originally sold for $1,149.)

Incidentally, $1,149 is the price you'd pay for the newer (fourth-gen) version of this iPad. Although that model has twice the storage, it's not notably faster. And thanks to iPadOS updates, the third-gen Pro supports all the same accessories (including mice and trackpads) as its successor. Read Scott Stein's iPad Pro 12.9 review to learn more.

Speaking of accessories, anyone in the market for a new laptop would do well to consider the iPad and a keyboard -- perhaps even a mouse as well.

As for the cellular option, this iPad is "Verizon-unlocked," meaning it's compatible with not only that carrier, but also AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

