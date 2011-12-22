Get a 32-inch HDTV for $199.99

Best Buy

It's not too late to walk into a store and walk out with a sweet present.

To wit: Best Buy has the Dynex DX-32E250A12 32-inch LCD HDTV for $199.99 plus tax. If you're not in a hurry, or don't have a Best Buy near you, shipping is free!

This isn't an all-time low, but it's close. Last month, Amazon was selling a 32-inch Haier model for the same price--but that one is now up to $250. (And speaking of last month, did anybody score that 42-inch Sharp HDTV for $199 on Black Friday?)

Anyway, the Dynex is definitely a no-frills TV, offering 720p resolution (which I think is fine for a panel of this size), a 60Hz refresh rate, and two HDMI inputs. And the screen is actually 31.5 inches diagonally, so this is technically a "32-inch class" model. On the plus side, it's LED-backlit.

In other words, it's one you stick in the den, bedroom, or game room. The user reviews on Best Buy's product page are overwhelmingly positive; even the speakers received praise, which is unusual given that most TV speakers are terrible.

Usual disclaimer: I don't know how long this price will be in effect or how much inventory Best Buy is holding. I do know that a new 32-inch HDTV for $200 is a killer deal!

Bonus deal: In case you missed it the last time around, Digiarty Software is again giving away WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe (Win). Regular price: $49.95. Mac users can get it by clicking "Get gift for Mac users" and liking Digiarty on Facebook.

Bonus deal No. 2: The $199 BlackBerry PlayBook 7-inch tablet is back. That's the price on the 16GB model at both Best Buy and Staples. The question is, does it make any sense to choose this tablet over, say, the $199 Kindle Fire? I'm inclined to say no, but I'd like to hear your thoughts.