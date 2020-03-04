QVC

There's a reason we typically go to a coffee shop when we're in the mood for espresso: The machine that makes it is big, loud, expensive and kinda scary. Thankfully, there's a consumer-friendly alternative that's compact, not as loud and not the least bit scary. It's the Nespresso Vertuo, and although it can be fairly expensive, there's a great deal right now.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, QVC is offering the . Price of all this if purchased separately, according to QVC: $306.

The Vertuo makes regular coffee and espresso; it automatically detects what kind of pod you've inserted and brews accordingly. (Ironically, all the pods included here are for coffee; no espresso.) I've owned one for a couple years, and I absolutely love it -- with one reservation: The pods are pricey (about $1 each on average), and there are no third-party options for this particular machine. Maybe that's why it didn't make CNET's list of the best coffee makers. But I'm here to tell you, it should have.

The frother is awesome. Use it to heat up milk, cream or the like. I'm especially fond of making oat-milk lattes, a healthier alternative.

OK, I know: These pod-based coffee makers are terrible for the environment. Thankfully, Nespresso offers free recycling for your pods, which are collected in a side bin after brewing. Every time that bin fills up, dump the used pods into Nespresso's postage-prepaid recycling bag. The only catch is that to get one of those bags, you have to order some pods directly from Nespresso. (Which isn't a big deal, because although they're also available from Amazon, they're no cheaper.)

As noted by a few crafty readers, you can also save some money and waste by getting a . That allows you to use your own coffee.

Your thoughts?

One deal to rule them all: Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended Editions for $19.99

The original Lord of the Rings trilogy already has a mammoth runtime of about nine hours. But did you know there are extended-edition versions of each movie? With close to two hours of extra LoTR goodness? Good thing the weekend is coming.

For a limited time, Vudu has . It normally runs $54.

I don't mind telling you, I have mad love for these movies. (The Hobbit prequels, though? Bleh.) I own all three on DVD and the first two in digital format -- but none of the extended versions.

That said, I've watched them before, and to be honest they're just too long for me. But if you can't get enough LoTR, or you've never seen these editions, it's hard to beat this price.

