Get a 3-pack of these stick-on LED night-lights for $10

Daily Steals

Do you have a closet, pantry, stairway or some other dark corner of the house that desperately needs illumination? Rather than hiring an electrician to wire a light, you could simply stick an LED night-light where it's needed. No wiring, no hassles -- this light strip is battery-operated and weighs little enough to attach to a wall, door or counter with some 3M sticky tape. Right now, you can grab a when you check out with promo code CNETLED3. That's about $5 off the usual price of $14.99 and way, way down from the supposed list price of $60 that I can't imagine anyone has ever paid.

The night-light is a strip of five LEDs powered by three AAA batteries and attaches to whatever you want to stick it to -- the inside door of a closet, the underside of a counter, you name it -- with included 3M sticky pads. The light is activated by touch; just tap the case gently to turn it on and tap again to turn it off.

Incidentally, I found a number of similar night-lights that have the same basic design, but this particular model has one more LED than most, so it might be slightly brighter. That said, don't expect miracles on the illumination front. The night-light puts out about 80 lumens, which is bedroom night-light territory. Even the most modest screw-in lamp bulb outputs 500 lumens or more. So don't plan to read a novel with these lights. But for illuminating your path to the bathroom in the middle of the night or adding some light to a dark closet, this is a great $10 impulse buy.

Now playing: Watch this: Hacks@Home: How to get started with smart light bulbs

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.