Get a 2TB portable hard drive and Adobe software for $109

I'll never buy another PC that doesn't have a solid-state drive, because SSDs are awesome. Of course, unless I'm willing to pony up seriously big bucks, I'll have to live with a modest amount of storage -- probably no more than 256GB.

That's a problem if I want to do any serious photo or video work, as those files can get big. Thankfully, a supplemental external drive can add significant breathing room, and for relatively cheap.

Example: Focus Camera has the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $109 shipped. Same price you've seen it elsewhere, you say? Ah, but here you're getting a very valuable extra: Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.0 (PC/Mac). All by itself, Lightroom lists for $149.

Even better, I think, you can get the same WD Ultra 2TB drive bundled with Adobe Photoshop Elements 12 and Premiere Elements 12 for the same $109 shipped. Again, the software is compatible with both PC and Mac (as is the drive, natch).

Whichever bundle you choose, you're getting a mighty sweet external drive, one that delivers USB 3.0 speeds, automated local and cloud backups, optional password protection and a three-year warranty.

And because this is a portable drive, it's powered by your computer's USB port; no external AC adapter required.

I love these two bundles, because they pair exactly the kind of software that goes hand in hand with the need for extra storage. Lightroom, of course, is Adobe's heavyweight photo manager and editor, while Photoshop Elements is more consumer-oriented. Premiere Elements adds solid video editing to that mix. Good stuff all around.

I'm not sure how long these two deals will be available, so if you're in the market for either the drive or the software, why not grab the bundle? It's like getting a freebie on either side.

Bonus deal: Hilarious game time! Sorry, make that "hilarious-game time." See the importance of hyphens? And here you were probably thinking it was the game time that was hilarious. Although it definitely will be. See, Steam has South Park: The Stick of Truth (Win) for $13.59, the lowest price I've seen. An absolute must-have for fans of the show, The Stick of Truth is gut-bustingly funny. And good for you for being patient, because a year ago when it debuted, it would have cost you $40.