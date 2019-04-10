Get a 256GB Samsung microSD card for $40 (save $15)

Samsung

Storage devices keep getting bigger and cheaper. Not physically bigger, mind you -- they're pretty much the same size as they've been for years, but they hold a lot more stuff. And cost less.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Samsung 256GB Evo Select microSD card for $39.99 -- a savings of $15 and the lowest price ever.

Incidentally, you can also get the 128GB card for $20, a savings of $5. Just click that option once you get to the product page.

What in the world would you do with this much storage? Cards like this can go into phones, tablets, cameras, security cameras, drones, game consoles (like the Nintendo Switch) and so on.

Just take note that not every device supports cards of this capacity, so check the specs on yours before you buy.

Samsung backs these with a 10-year warranty, and the 4.6-star review average from over 16,000 buyers means you'll probably be happy with your purchase. 😉

Get 35 educational PC games for $14

Are we living in the post-PC era, at least when it comes to kids' games? Phones, tablets, apps -- that's how youngsters have their fun nowadays, right?

Humble

Hold that thought. The Humble Humongous Entertainment Bundle offers 35 educational PC games for just $14, and a portion of your payment goes to charity. Combined value: $224.

The titles here come mostly from Humongous' Freddi Fish, Putt-Putt, Pajama Sam and Spy Fox series -- all of which my kids loved, loved, loved when they were little.

They're all Windows-compatible, but many are Mac- and Linux-compatible as well. Upon purchase, you'll receive license codes to redeem on the Steam platform.

Sure, plunking your kid in front of the computer might not be as convenient as giving them a tablet. But consider this: While some of these games have made their way to app stores, they cost $5 apiece. For less than the price of three of those, you're getting 35 titles.

