Get a $25 Amazon gift card with the new Nintendo Switch

Dan Ackerman/CNET

At this point in the year, it's a good idea to hold off until Black Friday to see what steep discounts might emerge before pulling the trigger on some tech purchases, including game consoles. But Amazon has a deal on the new Nintendo Switch model right now, if you can't or don't want to wait until the day after Thanksgiving. Amazon is throwing in a $25 gift card when you buy the latest Nintendo Switch, which matches a Switch deal at GameStop.

In other Switch news, today is the last day to cash in on a Switch Lite deal at Rakuten. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new Switch boasts an updated processor that provides substantially better battery life. In CNET's tests, the new model lasted nearly 90 minutes longer than the old Switch. Amazon's $25 gift card offer is available for both the gray model and the neon blue and red model. According to the Switch product page on Amazon, you'll receive a physical gift card inside the box with the new Switch.

Sarah Tew/CNET Rakuten is running a discount on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Bundle of the Nintendo Switch Lite that ends Wednesday, Oct. 9. With code NWD41, you can save $41 to bring the price down to $219 for the bundle. Read the Nintendo Switch Lite review

Marshall I generally don't recommend spending in the triple digits for a Bluetooth speaker, but this Marshall speaker is the rare exception. It not only looks great with its old-school amp design, but it also sounds great -- if the original Marshall Kilburn is any indication. I've not been in the same room as the Marshall Kilburn II, but I've heard the original and couldn't believe the big, dynamic sound coming out of such a small speaker. And the new version packs in bigger tweeters and woofer along with Bluetooth 5.0 support. At $230, the Marshall Kilburn II is at its lowest price ever. The original Marshall Kilburn speaker is down to $184, but I would hold off to see if it approaches its all-time low of $139 as we get closer to Black Friday.

