Get a $2,000 Corel graphics software bundle for $30

Calling all artists, budding and otherwise: There's a software deal going on right now that's not to be missed. For a limited time, the . Combined value of everything that's included: $1,957.

This definitely sounds like a too-good-to-be-true, what's-the-catch kind of thing, but it's actually vintage Humble. The company has been crafting deals like this one for the past 10 years -- and has raised a whopping $186 million for charity along the way.

It works like this: When you buy one of their bundles, a portion of the money goes to selected charities. And you get to decide what portion: Using sliders near the bottom of the page, you can divvy up the proceeds -- in this case between Corel, Humble and the two charities, Room to Read and The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

So, for example, you could give 10% to Corel, 10% to Humble and everything else to those two organizations.

Meanwhile, the bundle itself has three tiers available, though the only option that makes sense is paying $30 (or more, if you like) to unlock everything. That nets you, among other things, Corel Painter 2020 and CorelCAD 2019, which are worth over $1,000 by themselves. You also get PaintShop Pro 2020 (an Adobe Photoshop alternative) and a ton of brush packs.

Like I said: Too good to pass up.

Your thoughts?

Pocket Yoga Teacher is free for iPhone and iPad (save $10)

Rainfrog, LLC

Yoga offers countless health benefits (including weight loss), but obviously we can't go to in-person classes right now. Here's a great DIY, at-home option: . It normally costs $10, but for a limited time, the app is free. (To clarify, it's yours to keep once you get it. But there's only a limited time in which to claim it for free.)

Unlike most yoga apps, this one lets you design your own practice. You choose the poses you want, in the order you want them, with your choice of duration and music.

That's fantastic, because it solves one of my frustrations with various yoga experiences: The instructor often moves too quickly from one pose to the next. I need time to get my form right and try to get more of a full stretch out of it.

So, yeah, I'm grabbing this. Can't beat the price!

