Get a 2-pack of digital tire gauges for $14

Tacklife

It's never too early to start your holiday shopping, right? I think today's deal would make a great gift -- and you get two for about the price of one, so feel free to "gift" yourself at the same time.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Tacklife TG-01 digital tire gauge 2-pack for $14.04. That's after applying promo code MLITXSHY at checkout.

Once I receive these (and make no mistake, I already ordered), my current two tire gauges are going in the trash. One is digital, but has no backlight on the LCD, so you can't read it when it's dark. And one is decidedly analog, with a bar that pops out to show you the tire pressure in tiny engraved print.

The TG-01 has not only a backlit digital display, but also a light-up nozzle on the gauge itself -- super-handy for nighttime readings.

In addition to measuring PSI (from 3-100), the TG-01 offers BAR, KPA and Kg/cm2 modes -- whatever those are.

The gauge runs on a coin-cell battery, which should last a good long time (though Tacklife doesn't specify), and it's backed by a 24-month warranty, which is impressive.

Every car owner should have a good tire-gauge, and should check tire pressure regularly. Low pressure means faster wear, which costs you more money. This $7/gauge investment could save you a lot.

And it's a pretty good stocking-stuffer too, I think!

Puridea

Bonus deal: Someday, the scourge that is microUSB will be just an unpleasant memory. I know because USB Type-C connectors are slowly making their way into various devices.

Of course, that means we'll all need new cables. Thankfully, they can be had for cheap: While supplies last, CoooStar (via Amazon) has this 2-pack of Puridea 5-foot USB Type-C braided nylon cables for $4.80 when you apply promo code TYPEC6FT at checkout. Yes: CoooStar.

Just to clarify, these are Type-A at one end and Type-C at the other -- meaning they're suitable for syncing, charging, etc. (Here's hoping Type-A USB gets shown the door in the not-too-distant future as well.) Killer deal for a 2-pack!

Bonus deal No. 2: Game time! Between now and Nov. 13, you can snag a free copy of Ubisoft's Watch Dogs (PC), an open-world action game in the same genre as Grand Theft Auto and Saints Row. Price on Steam: $30.

To get it, you'll need a Ubisoft account (free) and the Uplay PC client (also free). Parents, take note: This game is rated M, and it definitely earns that rating.

If you like what you see, you can buy last year's Watch Dogs 2 for just $24. (Steam charges $60.)