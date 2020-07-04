Get a 2-pack of Anker PowerWave wireless charging stands for $26

Anker

Among the list of soul-crushing problems we have to deal with in a corona-infested world, inserting the charging cable into the end of your phone probably doesn't make the top five. Even so, why bother, if you have an iPhone or Android phone with wireless charging built in? There's no convenience quite like having a charging stand on your bedstand -- just place your phone on it, and it charges while doing double duty as your alarm clock. Right now, you can snag a , no code required.

At about $13 each, that's a darned good deal. This 2-pack usually runs $35, and while there are a few no-name brands selling chargers in this price range, I honestly don't trust them. Anker is a reputable brand and this charger delivers 7.5 watts for wireless-capable iPhones and 10 watts for models like the Samsung Galaxy S20, S10 and others. It's also is powerful enough to charge through most cases that are less than 5mm thick.

Having two chargers is handy -- you can put one by your bed and another on your desk, or share the second one with your partner. But if you really only need a single charger, you can nab a single when you click the coupon on the product page. The regular price is $19.

