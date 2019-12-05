Get a 2-in-1 Acer touchscreen Chromebook with 3 months of Disney Plus for $299

Acer

I've been laptop shopping recently, and was once again forced to confront the ugly question: Why am I continuing to spend $700 or more on a Windows-based laptop when Chromebooks exist? After all, these days I spend 90% of my time in some combination of Google Docs and the web. Could I get by with a laptop running Google Chrome OS? If you can walk away from Windows, you can save a bundle -- like the 25% off you can get right now on an already cheap 2-in-1. I'm talking about this Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook for $299, and Best Buy is sweetening the deal by throwing in three months of Disney+. The Spin 15 is usually $399, and you're saving an additional $21 for the three months of Disney Plus.

This Acer Spin is so affordable in part because there's stuff missing under the hood that you'd ordinarily find in a typical Windows PC. There's no core processor, for example -- it's running a Pentium. But that's all it needs, because Chrome is such a lightweight operating system, and all your apps are web-based. It has no optical drive, but does have 4GB of memory and 32GB of flash memory for storage, as well as a built-in media reader for microSD cards.

You also get a big touchscreen and a 2-1 configuration that flips into a tablet or can be tented for presentations, and it all weighs in at just 4.85 pounds. And some might say that the best reason to get a Chromebook is because you can avoid the inevitable funky glitchiness of Windows.

So if you're in the market for a new laptop and also have a hankering to check out The Mandalorian, Best Buy just might have a deal with your name on it.

