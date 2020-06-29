Get a 15,000-mAh Mophie power bank for $17

Mophie

Everyone needs at least one power bank to recharge their various phones and tablets. The good news is that power banks are virtually commodities; it's easy to find inexpensive chargers in every conceivable shape, size and capacity, often with cool extra features built in. But if you're looking for a solid, dependable, and high-capacity model, look over here. The when you use the exclusive discount code CNETMOPHIE40 at checkout.

Mophie is a premium brand, and Mophie power banks usually carry a premium price. This one, for example, lists for $60 and is selling on Amazon right now for $28, which means this deal nets you 40% off the current price, putting it in the same ballpark and a lot of no-brand power banks.

This fabric-covered battery has both USB-A and USB-C ports, and you can use them to charge two devices simultaneously. (The USB-C port is also used for charging the battery.) There's a USB-C cable included in the box as well.

There's not a lot else going on here. Don't try picking a different color; this deal is only good for the gray fabric. You do get a four-LED battery status indicator, but no flashlight, integrated cabling, or solar cells. But $17 for 15,000-mAh isn't bad, especially when the battery has the Mophie name on it.

