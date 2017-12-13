Get a 12-month MoviePass subscription for $89.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

MoviePass

Cheeps! I'm off to NYC today, and tomorrow you can tune in live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for the year's final CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide. Hope you'll check it out! I'll have upward of a dozen really great deals -- including some items I've never shared before -- along with your chance to win a cool prize.

In the meantime, I'm bringing you a rerun, one that's actually a little sexier than last time -- and a little easier to gift.

For a limited time, Costco has a 12-month MoviePass subscription evoucher for $89.99 -- a price that also includes 12 months of indie-movie streaming service Fandor. The latter normally runs $60 all by itself. Best of all, you don't need a Costco subscription to take advantage of this deal!

In case you need a refresher, MoviePass is a special MasterCard debit card that entitles you to one full-price movie ticket every day, at the vast majority of theaters across the country. These are its main limitations: no 3D, Dbox or other special theaters. No advance ticket purchase -- it's day-of only, either at the theater or online if the theater supports it. And, in my experience, pretty crummy customer service.

But, oh, the value. The subscription works out to about $7.50 per month, so if you see just two movies per month, you're more than covering the cost. See one per week and it's, what, $1.87 per ticket? Go ahead and splurge on the big bucket of popcorn! (Read my previous MoviePass write-up if you want more details, including my personal experiences with the service.)

Fandor, meanwhile, offers a curated selection of documentaries, indie films and the like -- and not just a bunch of stuff you've never heard of, but classics including "The Grifters," "Carrie" and "My Beautiful Laundrette." It has apps for most devices: Android, Apple TV, iOS and Roku, though not Fire TV.

If you don't mind seeing movies in plain ol' 2D and do want to save a ton of cash over the course of the year, MoviePass is hard to beat. Great gift item, too.

Smartomi

Bonus deal: Want to try a set of truly wireless earphones, but don't want to pay big bucks for the privilege? Here's a rerun of a popular deal I've run twice this year -- this time with the lowest price to date.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Smartomi Q5 truly wireless earbuds for $19.99. That's after applying promo code HLKEWPFV at checkout. Last time I wrote about 'em, they were $2 more!

Now available in your choice of black or white, the Q5 features a drawstring carrying case, dual charging cord (no charging case, alas) and an 18-month warranty. Last time around, many readers said they were thoroughly pleased with the product; a few didn't like the fit.

Me, I still don't see the appeal of cutting the cord altogether. I like being able to let my 'buds dangle at times. But these are $20 out the door, an amazing price when you consider how many competing products sell for $50-150. If you're in the market for a gift, the Q5 might make you look like a hero who spent a lot. (I won't tell.)

Bonus deal No. 2: Stocking-stuffer time! What's better than a pen that doubles as a stylus? A pen that triples as a phone/tablet stand.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Ace Teah has this 4-in-1 stylus pen 7-pack for just $6.99 when you apply promo code 48DIU4CS at checkout. That's only $2 off the regular price, but still.

I seriously dig these pens, but there's one important caveat: If you keep your phone or tablet in a case, it may not fit in the "stand notch." But even then, you've got a pen, capacitive stylus and -- oh, yeah, the fourth thing -- built-in screen cleaner!