I've said it before and I'll say it again: Digital photo frames get no respect... no respect at all. Which is understandable, given what an expensive pain they used to be.

They are so not that way anymore. For starters, they're connected, so they automatically slurp up photos from Facebook, Google Photos, Instagram, email and other sources.

As for expensive, well, maybe sometimes -- but not today. You can get the Nixplay Seed 10.1-inch widescreen digital photo frame for $97.50 with promo code CNETSEED35. It normally runs $150.

That same code will also get you the 10-inch non-widescreen version of the frame (which is available in colors other than black) for $135 and the big ol' 13.3-inch frame for $157.50 (with code CNETSEED25).

Why this is the best gift ever

All your photos are trapped -- trapped inside phones, trapped inside old albums, trapped on social networks. Photos are meant to be seen, not trapped.

In my house, they're in permanent rotation in an ongoing photo-frame slideshow. I can't tell you how often I'll glance up and see a photo that evokes fond memories -- which is kind of the point, you know?

So I recommend buying a frame for yourself, but recommend even more buying one for a family member. I routinely send (via email -- couldn't be easier) new kid, dog or activity pictures to my parents' frame. I'm pretty sure they like these even more than they like a phone call.

Not to gush, but digital photo frames are awesome. If you've never tried one, you'll be glad you did. If you have bad memories of past frames, the Nixplay Seed will erase them in short order.

Although many of our 10 days of deals are good for just one day, Nixplay is keeping this code active until Nov. 16.

