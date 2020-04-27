Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership for free

Sam's Club

If you've always wanted to join a warehouse club but didn't relish the idea of paying a membership fee, this is the deal for you. For a limited time, you can the first time you go shopping inside one of the brick-and-mortar stores. That effectively makes the membership free. And, hey, at this point, we could all use another potential resource for toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

To get this offer, enter your email address on the landing page and click Get Offer. Shortly thereafter, you should receive a link and promo code to use when signing up for your Sam's Club membership.

You'll have to pay the standard $45 annual fee, but when you take your first trip to the store, just spend at least that amount and it'll be immediately be deducted from your bill. Note that this is a recurring membership; next year you'll get billed another $45 unless you cancel.

The last time I shared this deal (about a year ago), you had to use the store's Scan & Go app, which lets you bypass the register. This time, that option is specifically excluded.

There's some other fine print as well: You have to redeem the offer within 60 days (so break out your face mask), and you can't apply the credit to things like alcohol and gift cards.

Still, if you want to join Sam's Club and bypass the first year's membership fee, here's your rare opportunity to do so.

This George Foreman-like indoor grill is just $20

Bella

Would you fire up an outdoor grill just to cook a couple burgers? Too much hassle, if you ask me. That's why I'm a longtime fan of indoor grills, most notably of the George Foreman variety. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Choose free curbside pickup if you can, otherwise shipping adds $9.49 unless you spend at least $35.

According to Bella, the 12.5x8.5-inch cooking area is large enough to accommodate six burgers. You can also use the grill for things like panini sandwiches, though there's no way to adjust the tilt and make it sit flat. It's titled by design so fat rolls from meat into the drip tray.

One big benefit to this model over other inexpensive ones is that it has removable heating plates, which makes cleanup considerably easier. In fact, they're dishwasher-safe.

Bella's grill earned a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 130 buyers. If you don't already own something like this, I can't recommend it highly enough.

