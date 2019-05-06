Get 8 Lego Windows games for $12

Humble

Lego video games are awesome. They're funny, creative, challenging (but not overly so) and suitable for all ages.

For a limited time, there's an insanely great deal on a bundle of them: The Humble Lego Games Bundle gives you eight Lego games for just $12, with a portion of your payment going to charity.

The collection includes two Harry Potter games, three Batman, The Lego Movie Videogame, Lego City Undercover and Lego Worlds. For each one you'll get a Windows license that gets redeemed on Steam. The combined value of this bundle: $169!

If you've never played a Lego game (whether on PC, console or mobile device), you're in for a treat. They're utterly charming, and refreshingly free of blood and gore. My kids (ages 19 and 16) still play them once in a while.

Depending on your setup and the ages of your kids, you might want to add a gamepad controller. Here's a wired one for just $15, though there are tons of other options -- including wireless ones.

